Arnett reveals truth about working with Bradley Cooper

Will Arnett gets honest about ‘intense’ new film with Bradley Cooper

Will Arnett is dishing on the working dynamic with long-time pal Bradley Cooper on a film set.

As the duo is all set to share screens in the upcoming movie Is This Thing On?, Arnett revealed to People at the 2025 GQ Men of the Year celebration in Los Angeles that working in a film with Cooper, which they also co-wrote with Mark Chappell, was "all positive" due to their friendship.

"I think you could run the risk of having that thing of worrying that you might not see eye to eye — or that you would have those [difficult] moments — and we just never did. It was all just good. It was all positive," Arnett told the outlet.

He went on to say, "Everything that we did just fell into the positive category, which was amazing, and it made it so much easier to work on something that was really intensely emotional."

"And because we do have that longtime friendship, we could really rely on each other and be really honest with each other."

When asked about how they would have handled a difference of opinion if occurred, Arnett responded, "We just respect each other. And if there are moments where we don't, we always seem to come to some kind of an agreement."

"I don't know why. We never end it badly on opposing sides," he remarked.

Comedy-drama, Is This Thing On?, hits on December 19.