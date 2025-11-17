Irina Shayk details her journey to self love, confidence

Photo: Irina Shayk says she intially struggled with confidence

Irina Shayk has detailed how she learned to love herself over time.

In a new chat of POEPLE Magazine, the mogul, who shares a daughter with Bradley Cooper, spoke candidly about her journey to self-discovery.

She began the chat by admitting that she "was not born confident."

However, she learned over time that loving yourself is a "learning process."

She explained, "in this industry, there is so many things that now you can perfect and adjust, and I always say, you just have to love who you are." Motherhood is a part of her life that's empowered her even more.

"I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I feel very comfortable in my own skin."

"Imperfections could be perfect. I mean, you can look at one of the most beautiful women in the world and maybe they don't have a perfect nose or lips or ears, but that's the beauty of them. So, I'm standing up for natural beauty, celebrating who you are."