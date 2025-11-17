 
Irina Shayk details her journey to self love, confidence

Irina Shayk got candid about self love and how her personal confidence has evolved over the years

Syeda Zahra Furqan
November 17, 2025

Photo: Irina Shayk says she intially struggled with confidence
Irina Shayk has detailed how she learned to love herself over time.

In a new chat of POEPLE Magazine, the mogul, who shares a daughter with Bradley Cooper, spoke candidly about her journey to self-discovery.

She began the chat by admitting that she "was not born confident."

However, she learned over time that loving yourself is a "learning process."

She explained, "in this industry, there is so many things that now you can perfect and adjust, and I always say, you just have to love who you are." Motherhood is a part of her life that's empowered her even more.

"I'm literally in the right time in my life. I'm a mother and I feel very comfortable in my own skin."

"Imperfections could be perfect. I mean, you can look at one of the most beautiful women in the world and maybe they don't have a perfect nose or lips or ears, but that's the beauty of them. So, I'm standing up for natural beauty, celebrating who you are."

