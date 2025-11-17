Rory Kennedy offers insights into rare side of Alec Baldwin's personality

Photo: Alec Baldwin branded 'extraordinarily' brave, courageous by Rory Kennedy

Rory Kennedy has shed light in a lesser-known aspect of Alec Baldwin's personality.

Filmmaker Rory Kennedy is revealing a side of Alec Baldwin that the world has never seen before in her new documentary, The Trial of Alec Baldwin, according to a recent report by PEOPLE Magazine.

The documentary tracks the 67-year-old actor during one of the most tumultuous periods of his career.

It follows the actor facing involuntary manslaughter charges following the tragic death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of Rust.

Although a judge dismissed the charges in July 2024, the film captures Baldwin during the height of his legal battle.

“I think the film is a very intimate portrait and shows a very raw side of Alec, [and] he acknowledges in the film that people will never have seen him in the light that we capture him on this journey,” Kennedy shared.

She addressed Baldwin’s decision to let the cameras in during such a vulnerable moment.

“And so, I think that he was extraordinarily … brave and courageous just to allow us to document him during this very tumultuous time, and I think people will see something in him and sides to him that they've never seen before,” she added.

Kennedy went on to explain the broader themes woven into the film.

“It's a character portrait, but it's also looking at what happens when social media and other chatter kind of trickles its way up into the justice system, and how that, in turn, can — I think — become injustice.”