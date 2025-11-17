Valerie Bertinelli recalls family celebrations ‘on the road'

Valerie Bertinelli gets candid about holiday memories with son

Valerie Britinelli opened up about heartwarming memories of her holiday celebrations with family.

In a recent chat with People at the 2025 Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, the 65-year-old celebrity chef shared her plans for her upcoming Thanksgiving dinner.

As Bertinelli’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 34, is on tour with his band Mammoth, she said, “Thanksgiving for me, the last few years has been interesting because my son's been on the road."

“So the first Thanksgiving, I think it was four years ago, we had Thanksgiving in Milan with Alter Bridge, the band. And it was amazing. It was fun. Not a Turkey in sight though!” she explained.

Valerie went on to say, “The next year, I don't know where we went. And then last year we were in Secaucus [New Jersey] at a Houlihan’s and it was so much fun. We all sat at the bar because the restaurant was full and they sat all of us, the band, everyone — my brother, my son, his wife — was there. It was fun. And this year I think we're going to be in Kansas City. I love it. So it's wherever Wolf's bus takes us, that's where we're going to be for Thanksgiving.”

About the next holidays, Valerie shared her plans to wind down, “I’m looking forward to some really great family time and animal time because I do travel a lot, but I won't be traveling for a little bit during December, so that'll be nice.”

The lifestyle expert of Drew Barrymore's show said she is looking forward to recording more episodes and the release of her new book, Getting Naked.

“I told my editor that I think maybe I should be naked on the cover, and then after I said that, I'm like, ‘Oh, now I have to actually do it!’ because I don't do that,” she told the outlet