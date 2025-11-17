 
Geo News

Valerie Bertinelli recalls family celebrations ‘on the road'

Valerie Bertinelli hinted at bold move for her next book cover

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Valerie Bertinelli gets candid about holiday memories with son
Valerie Bertinelli gets candid about holiday memories with son

Valerie Britinelli opened up about heartwarming memories of her holiday celebrations with family.

In a recent chat with People at the 2025 Food & Wine Classic in Charleston, the 65-year-old celebrity chef shared her plans for her upcoming Thanksgiving dinner.

As Bertinelli’s son, Wolfgang Van Halen, 34, is on tour with his band Mammoth, she said, “Thanksgiving for me, the last few years has been interesting because my son's been on the road."

Advertisement

“So the first Thanksgiving, I think it was four years ago, we had Thanksgiving in Milan with Alter Bridge, the band. And it was amazing. It was fun. Not a Turkey in sight though!” she explained.

Valerie went on to say, “The next year, I don't know where we went. And then last year we were in Secaucus [New Jersey] at a Houlihan’s and it was so much fun. We all sat at the bar because the restaurant was full and they sat all of us, the band, everyone — my brother, my son, his wife — was there. It was fun. And this year I think we're going to be in Kansas City. I love it. So it's wherever Wolf's bus takes us, that's where we're going to be for Thanksgiving.”

About the next holidays, Valerie shared her plans to wind down, “I’m looking forward to some really great family time and animal time because I do travel a lot, but I won't be traveling for a little bit during December, so that'll be nice.”

The lifestyle expert of Drew Barrymore's show said she is looking forward to recording more episodes and the release of her new book, Getting Naked.

“I told my editor that I think maybe I should be naked on the cover, and then after I said that, I'm like, ‘Oh, now I have to actually do it!’ because I don't do that,” she told the outlet

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shares alarming pregnancy pain update
Pete Davidson's girlfriend Elsie Hewitt shares alarming pregnancy pain update
Cardi B pleads for safety amid escalating harassment
Cardi B pleads for safety amid escalating harassment
Arnett reveals truth about working with Bradley Cooper
Arnett reveals truth about working with Bradley Cooper
Jane Seymour reflects on new romance after four past marriages
Jane Seymour reflects on new romance after four past marriages
Jeremy Renner's lawyer denies Yi Zhou's new claims
Jeremy Renner's lawyer denies Yi Zhou's new claims
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan reveal why their marriage works
Michael J. Fox and Tracy Pollan reveal why their marriage works
Jonathan Bailey opens up about ‘lonely' time in childhood
Jonathan Bailey opens up about ‘lonely' time in childhood
Kim Kardashian shares emotional struggle before failing bar exam
Kim Kardashian shares emotional struggle before failing bar exam
Lucien Laviscount reflects on working with Ryan Murphy
Lucien Laviscount reflects on working with Ryan Murphy