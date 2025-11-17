 
Lisa Vanderpump throws shade at Prince Harry at BravoCon 2025

Vanderpump questions Prince Harry’s loyalty in fiery BravoCon moment

Nimah Saleem
November 17, 2025

Lisa Vanderpump just called out Prince Harry with a sharp jab on Saturday.

The reality star was at the BravoCon 2025 panel when moderator Jerry O’Connell mentioned that his wife, Rebecca Romijn, had recently shared a flight with the duke but joked that her real thrill was spotting Vanderpump two rows behind her.

Vanderpump boldly responded, “I’m a loyal Brit. He isn’t, right?” per Us Weekly. “Come on, I’m telling the truth.”

Vanderpump, 65, was raised in London before relocating to the US with husband Ken Todd to build their restaurant empire, later becoming one of Bravo’s most recognisable personalities through The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules.

She left RHOBH in 2019 but remained a fixture within the Bravo universe.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry, 41, stepped down from senior royal duties in 2020 after marrying Meghan Markle, 44, and later settled with their children in Montecito, California. 

Their exit from royal life was quickly dubbed “Megxit,” bagging criticism from those who viewed the move as disloyal. 

Harry has since fought unsuccessfully to retain police protection for his family when visiting the UK.

