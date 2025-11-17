KISS honour late Ace Frehley's memory in first show post death

KISS paid tribute to their late band member Ace Frehley

KISS paid an emotional tribute to late guitarist Ace Frehley during their first performance since his death.

Lead singer Paul Stanley asked the crowd to mark a moment of silence before kicking off the performance.

"Obviously, before we get going, we just wanted to take a moment to think about somebody who was at the foundation of this band," Stanley told his Las Vegas crowd.

"We're talking about Ace," he continued. "We certainly had differences, but that's what family is about."

The band, currently comprised of Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer, presented their three-day KISS Kruise: Land-Locked in Vegas event a month after Frehley's death.

After the passing of the former guitarist on October 16 at the age of 74, Stanley and Simmons issued a joint statement at that time, which read:

"We are devastated by the passing of Ace Frehley. He was an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band and its history. He is and will always be a part of KISS's legacy."

A few weeks prior to his death, Frehley, who was also one of the founding members of KISS, fell in his studio and suffered a brain bleed.

As per TMZ, Ace Frehley’s death was determined to have been caused by a blunt force head injury which he sustained in the fall, the local Medical Examiner's report stated.