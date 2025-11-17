Harry, Meghan return threatens to shake up Prince William, Kate's role

Prince William, Kate caught in delicate position over Harry, Meghan potential return

Prince William and Kate Middleton are facing renewed tension as talks continue about bringing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle back into royal life.

According to Radar Online, some political and palace figures are quietly trying to bring the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back into royal life.

The efforts are being made because these influential people believe that the couple could push the royal family in a new direction by playing a “transformational role.”

However, some Palace aides told the publication that any move to involve Harry and Meghan risks either undermining William and Kate.

The return of the controversial royals would "rip open" and "reignite" old rivalries, said an aide. "It's a very delicate situation."

"If they return in a halfway royal role, it risks undercutting the Prince and Princess of Wales,” the insider added.

“But if they're kept out entirely, those calling for a reunion will say the palace is stuck in the past. Either option could explode.

"Bringing Harry and Meghan back might seem like the solution to royal unity – but it could be the spark that blows the whole thing to pieces."