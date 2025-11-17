George Clooney names THIS movie as a ‘failure'

George Clooney revealed how he learned from the ‘failure’ of ‘Batman and Robin’

George Clooney still considers Batman & Robin to be a failure.

Speaking with PEOPLE and other media during a group interview at the Los Angeles premiere of his latest film, Jay Kelly, at the Egyptian Theatre, the actor admitted that the 1997 movie was a lesson he learned the most from in his life.

“Batman & Robin! I learned a lot [from] that one,” the 64-year-old said of the superhero film that was critically panned, earned 11 Razzie Awards nominations and currently holds a low review of 11% on Rotten Tomatoes.

He continued, "You don't learn from succeeding — you learn from failing, and then you have to figure it out along the way, so it’s helpful."

Back in 2019 as well, when George spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, he still believed the film was a “failure.”

“I wasn’t good in it, it wasn’t a good film,” he told the outlet at the time. “What I learned from that failure was that I had to relearn how I was working. Now, I wasn’t just an actor getting a role, I was being held responsible for the film itself. So the next three films I did were Three Kings, Out of Sight and O Brother, Where Art Thou?”

He added, “That was a very specific choice for me to find better projects.”

It is also pertinent to mention that the George Clooney starrer, Jay Kelly — the Noah Baumbach-directed comedy drama, also starring Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, and Billy Crudup — is now playing in theaters.