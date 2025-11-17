Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar, declares filmmaking ‘is who I am'

Tom Cruise was honoured with an Academy Honorary Award at the 2025 Governors Award on Sunday, November 16.

The 63-year-old actor delivered an emotional acceptance speech paying a powerful tribute to the unifying magic of cinema.

Director Alejandro G. Iñárritu presented the award to the Mission: Impossible star.

On this historic moment, Cruise reflected on a career spanning decades, tracing his passion back to a childhood memory of being captivated by a beam of light in a dark theater.

Standing at the Ray Dolby Ballroom, he told the audience, “The cinema, it takes me around the world.”

“It helps me to appreciate and respect differences. It shows me also our shared humanity, how alike we are in so, so many ways,” he added.

While articulating the core of his lifelong devotion, Cruise stated, “And no matter where we come from, in that theatre, we laugh together, we feel together, we hope together, and that is the power of this art form. And that is why it matters, that is why it matters to me. So making films is not what I do, it is who I am.”

The acclaimed actor was awarded with honorary Oscar to recognise for his iconic career that includes his applauded performances in Born on the Fourth of July, Jerry Maguire, and Magnolia, and his recent role as a producer on the blockbuster Top Gun: Maverick.

The award also acknowledges his deep impact on the film industry and his staunch advocacy for the theatrical experience.

Alongside Tom Cruise, the ceremony also honoured choreographer Debbie Allen, production designer Wynn Thomas, and singer Dolly Parton, who was awarded with Hersholt Humanitarian Award.