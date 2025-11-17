SpaceX launches Sentinel-6B satellite to precisely track rising sea levels

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket successfully launched the International Sentinel-6B satellite from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California targeting a crucial mission for climate science.

The launch of the satellite is highly crucial to track the planet’s rising oceans.

The satellite, a twin to the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich spacecraft launched in 2020, will deploy advanced cloud-penetrating radar to measure sea level heights across 90% of the world’s oceans with an accuracy of about one inch.

At the orvin of 830 miles high, it will provide revolutionary data on ocean currents, wave height and sea level rise.

Karen St. Germain, NASA’s director of Earth Science stated, “This information underpins navigation, search and rescue, and industries like commercial fishing and shipping.”

“These measurements form the basis for flood predictions for coastal infrastructure, real estate, and other assets along our shoreline,” he added.

Another significant feature of the mission is its international collaboration. The costs of the project are split evenly between the United States and Europe.

Partners include NASA, the European Space Agency (ESA), National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and Eumetsat, among others.

Monitoring rising oceans is highly significant to comprehend the pace of climate change. Beside an essential mission, the launch also marked a milestone for SpaceX, representing the 500th flight of a previously flown Falcon 9 booster.

The first stage successfully returned to the launch site, completing its third flight.