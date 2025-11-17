 
Geo News

Big update on 'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' after release

'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' sees the return of the Four Horsemen, in addition to new faces

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Now You See Me: Now You Dont reaches top of the box office charts
'Now You See Me: Now You Don't' reaches top of the box office charts

Now You See Me: Now You Don't is riding at a solid start, with the movie raking in $75.5 million on the global box office chart.

The film ranks at the top of both the domestic and international box office after its release, almost a year after the franchise's second installment.

Deadline reports that China ($19.2 million), South Korea ($3.9 million), France ($3.5 million), and the U.K. ($3.2 million) are among the top destinations of the heist film's success. It is worth noting that the film was made on a $90 million budget.

In other news, Dave Franco, who plays Jack Wilder in the franchise, previously shared that he will take a break after his latest movie, Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, for a while, as he said his working schedule had left him exhausted this year.

"Basically, we’re getting through this week of press, and then I will disappear for a while. I’m sure people are sick of me," he told People.

His remarks seemed to be in line with what he previously told The Independent, that he’s “generally a more introverted person.”

“Press is not something that comes naturally to me. So divulging so much personal info lately... it’s been a little scary for me,” the star noted.

“But it’s easier to do it with Alison, who is just so much more outgoing than I am. And there are still things that we hold dear and want to keep private," he added.

Meanwhile, Ruben Fleischer serves as the director, with the franchise's old faces reprising their roles, including Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher, and Dave Franco.

More From Entertainment

Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show
Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show
Dolly Parton deems honorary Oscar ‘blessing of a lifetime'
Dolly Parton deems honorary Oscar ‘blessing of a lifetime'
Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam: Watch the emotional clip video
Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam: Watch the emotional clip
Tom Cruise gets emotional as he receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Tom Cruise gets emotional as he receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
George Clooney names THIS movie as a ‘failure'
George Clooney names THIS movie as a ‘failure'
Kim Kardashian gets raw about 'disappointing' aspect of life
Kim Kardashian gets raw about 'disappointing' aspect of life
Justin Trudeau's ex wife reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau's ex wife reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Irina Shayk details her journey to self love, confidence
Irina Shayk details her journey to self love, confidence
KISS honour late Ace Frehley's memory in first show post death
KISS honour late Ace Frehley's memory in first show post death