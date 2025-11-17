 
Dolly Parton deems honorary Oscar ‘blessing of a lifetime'

By
Sadaf Naushad
|

November 17, 2025

Dolly Parton expresses gratitude over honorary Oscar
Dolly Parton has expressed her gratitude after being awarded with an honorary Oscar.

At the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' 2025 Governors Awards held at the Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles on Sunday, the country music icon was presented with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in recognition of her promotion of "human welfare and contributing to rectifying inequities" in the entertainment industry.

Dolly wasn't at the event due to a "scheduling conflict", but her longtime friend, Lily Tomlin, honoured her with a short speech and accepted the Oscar statuette on her behalf.

A pre-recorded video from the Jolene hitmaker was played at the event where we she said, "We didn't have much to share, but my mama and dad showed me, by example, that the more you give, the more blessings come your way."

"And I have tried my whole life to live by their example. And I have been blessed more than I ever thought possible, like with this award tonight,” the 9 to 5 singer added.

Dolly went on to insist it was an "honour just to be considered" for the award.

"To receive this? I mean, that's a blessing of a lifetime," the 79-year-old declared as she held up the Oscar statuette. "It makes me want to dream up new ways to help lift people up, and isn't that what we're supposed to be here for? So, from my heart to yours, I truly thank you,” she concluded.

Currently, Dolly Parton has remained away from the spotlight in recent months as she deals with health issues and copes with grief of the death of her husband, Carl Dean, who passed away in March.

