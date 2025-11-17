Shaun Williamson makes his ‘EastEnders' return

Shaun Williamson marks ‘EastEnders’ return

Shaun Williamson is returning to EastEnders!

The 60-year-old actor's alter ego Barry Evans was pushed off a cliff by scheming wife Janine (Charlie Brooks) in 2004 but he will be returning to Walford in scenes airing next month as part of a special episode about Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) and his battle with dementia.

Barry will appear as a vision to Nigel alongside his step-mother Pat Evans (Pam St. Clement) in the Queen Vic, with the pair putting aside their differences to help the troubled resident in his time of need.

Shaun admitted he was stunned to be invited back to Albert Square.

He said in a statement: "It was a complete shock getting the call to go back to Albert Square, but so exciting! I have to admit to a few nerves (loads!) when I walked back onto the set of The Queen Victoria, but it was so great to work with old friends and colleagues on such a brilliant episode. Just goes to show, you never know what’s around the corner!"

Soap bosses are also "delighted" to have Shaun back.

Executive producer Ben Wadey said: "I’m delighted to welcome Shaun Williamson back to EastEnders for Nigel’s special episode. Barry Evans was renowned for being one of Walford’s unluckiest residents, most notably for his choice of shoes, and so it was a privilege to welcome him back alongside Pat for these special scenes in The Vic."

News of Shaun's return comes days after Pam revealed she was returning to EastEnders for the storyline.

Pam - who made her last appeared on the show back in 2016, when her on-screen character returned as a part of Peggy Mitchell’s imagination on the night of her death - said: "I was both surprised and excited to be asked back to tread the streets of Walford once again and to be involved in Nigel‘s touching dementia storyline. It was lovely to be welcomed back by those with whom I had worked for so long. It was just like coming home."