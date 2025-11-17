Lorde to headline East London's All Points East festival

Lorde announced as East London’s All Points East festival headliner

Lorde, the two-time Grammy-winner has been announced as the headliner of East London’s All Points East festival.

Lorde, known for her introspective lyricism and genre-defying sound, recently returned with new music, including the single What Was That and her fourth studio album, Virgin, which debuted at No. 1 in the UK.

Virgin garnered over over 18 billion global streams and now her headline set is highly anticipated.

Joining Lorde is British singer-songwriter and producer PinkPantheress who rose to fame through TikTok and was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

PinkPantheress is celebrated for her emotional dance-pop, which features on her debut album Heaven Knows.

Additionally, her talent was further recognised last week with her first-ever Grammy nomination for Illegal.

The stellar supporting cast for East London’s All Points East festival also includes Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson, fresh off her Midnight Sun Tour.

Larsson is known for her blend of R&B and club-influenced pop, built on a string of multi-platinum hits like Lush Life.

Further additions include Esha Tewari, ML Buch, and Fabiana Palladino, who notably co-wrote tracks on Lorde’s latest album, Virgin.

The announcement follows the confirmation of Deftones and Tyler, The Creator as other headliners for the 2026 festival.