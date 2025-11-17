 
Geo News

Lorde to headline East London's All Points East festival

Lorde would be headlining the East London’s All Points East festival on August 22, 2026

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 17, 2025

Lorde announced as East London’s All Points East festival headliner
Lorde announced as East London’s All Points East festival headliner

Lorde, the two-time Grammy-winner has been announced as the headliner of East London’s All Points East festival.

Lorde, known for her introspective lyricism and genre-defying sound, recently returned with new music, including the single What Was That and her fourth studio album, Virgin, which debuted at No. 1 in the UK.

Virgin garnered over over 18 billion global streams and now her headline set is highly anticipated.

Joining Lorde is British singer-songwriter and producer PinkPantheress who rose to fame through TikTok and was recently shortlisted for the Mercury Prize.

PinkPantheress is celebrated for her emotional dance-pop, which features on her debut album Heaven Knows.

Additionally, her talent was further recognised last week with her first-ever Grammy nomination for Illegal.

The stellar supporting cast for East London’s All Points East festival also includes Swedish singer-songwriter Zara Larsson, fresh off her Midnight Sun Tour.

Larsson is known for her blend of R&B and club-influenced pop, built on a string of multi-platinum hits like Lush Life.

Further additions include Esha Tewari, ML Buch, and Fabiana Palladino, who notably co-wrote tracks on Lorde’s latest album, Virgin.

The announcement follows the confirmation of Deftones and Tyler, The Creator as other headliners for the 2026 festival. 

More From Entertainment

Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show
Dave Mustaine reveals bizarre venue for Megadeth's final show
Dolly Parton deems honorary Oscar ‘blessing of a lifetime'
Dolly Parton deems honorary Oscar ‘blessing of a lifetime'
Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam: Watch the emotional clip video
Kim Kardashian shares tearful reaction after failing bar exam: Watch the emotional clip
Tom Cruise gets emotional as he receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
Tom Cruise gets emotional as he receives honorary Oscar at Governors Awards
George Clooney names THIS movie as a ‘failure'
George Clooney names THIS movie as a ‘failure'
Kim Kardashian gets raw about 'disappointing' aspect of life
Kim Kardashian gets raw about 'disappointing' aspect of life
Justin Trudeau's ex wife reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Justin Trudeau's ex wife reacts to his new romance with Katy Perry
Irina Shayk details her journey to self love, confidence
Irina Shayk details her journey to self love, confidence
KISS honour late Ace Frehley's memory in first show post death
KISS honour late Ace Frehley's memory in first show post death