Demi Moore turns heads in embroidered gown at 'Landman' London premiere

Demi Moore stole all the limelight as she arrived at the London premiere of the second season of the hit series, Landman.

The 63-year-old actress was among the stars who attended the world premiere of the Western drama series at Cineworld Leicester Square in London on Sunday, November 16.

For the event, Demi wore a strapless dress featuring intricate embroidery with black, blue, and red floral detailing.

She completed her look with sparkling diamond earrings and nude open-toed heels.

In the series, Demi plays the role of Cami Miller, the wife of Monty (played by Jon Hamm).

Alongside Demi, the other cast members of the series include Billy Bob Thornton, Andy Garcia, Ali Larter, Sam Elliott, Jacob Lofland, Paulina Chávez, Michelle Randolph, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Colm Feore, and Mark Collie.

"Based on the notable 11-part podcast Boomtown from Imperative Entertainment and Texas Monthly, the series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics," the series' synopsis read.

The first episode of the highly anticipated series is now available to watch on Paramount+.