Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission about motherhood

Princess Beatrice reveals terrifying moment of doctor's warning

Princess Beatrice has opened up about challenges of premature birth.

During her appearance on the special episode of The Borne Podcast, which was released ahead of World Prematurity Day, the Princess of York described her experience of premature birth of her daughter Athena Elizabeth Rose.

Beatrice, patron of Borne, shared, "I think so often, especially as mums, we spend our lives, you know, feeling we have to be perfect to do this."

"And sometimes, when you are faced with that moment of learning that your baby's going to come a bit early, it can be incredibly lonely," she added further as quoted by Gloucestershire Live.

The royal also noted, "And even now, talking to some of the moms who know about my work with Borne, they feel this sense of, like, sort of life changing relief that can come with knowing that there is an organisation there that is supporting the research and supporting the questions, and asking some of these important questions."

As per Beatrice, backing of the campaign will "bring as many people that have had their own stories, to come and share them."

She added, "My favourite thing about being a mum is the fact that it's like a secret, you know, it almost feels like a secret club of sharing stories."

"And I love the fact that Borne is there to support them (mothers) when they're going through something incredibly traumatic, and how can we make sure that phenomenal data, great tools, great doctors, have everything at their disposal so that no Mum can feel alone," Princess Beatrice said.