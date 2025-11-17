Justin Bieber caught staring at Selena Gomez tattoo

Justin Bieber sparks drama with viral Selena Gomez tattoo clip

Justin Bieber has sparked speculations about tension in his marriage to Hailey Bieber following the viral clip.

Recently, a clip of Justin shared on X (Formerly Twitter) showed him staring at his tattoo of ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

In the video, the Baby singer was seen sitting beside Hailey when he suddenly started gazing down at the angel tattoo he famously got in 2013, inspired by Selena.

A user captioned the clip, "justin bieber looking at selena gomez tattoo while his wife is sitting right besides him...."

Moreover, another user reacted, "now i understand why she recently said she's living one day at a time in her marriage."

"But why is so evident? like if there are cameras he should at least try not to embarass her like that..." the third user added, referring to Hailey Bieber, with whom Justin tied the knot in 2018.

On the other hand, some users pointed out that Justin Bieber never convered the tattoo, despite years having passed since his final split from Selena Gomez in 2018. "The fact that he didnt get it covered up in the first place says ALOT."