Daniel Craig returns to solve 'impossible crime' in 'Wake Up Dead Man' trailer

Another murder mystery awaits Daniel Craig in 'Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery'

Geo News Digital Desk
November 17, 2025

Another murder, another mystery: Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc teams up with Josh O'Connor in the Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery trailer.

In the teaser, Josh, who plays Father Jud Duplenticy, is under the radar of suspension for the murder of Josh Brolin's character, Monsignor Jefferson Wicks, and he denies that he committed it.

“You were the only one on stage with the Monsignor at the time,” local police chief Geraldine Scott, portrayed by Mila Kunis, tells him.

“Everyone thinks I did it. I didn’t do it,” Father Jud presents his side in the footage.

To find out the killer, he, along with Daniel, looks through several suspects in the movie, which has an ensemble cast, including Glenn Close, Jeremy Renner, Kerry Washington, Andrew Scott, Cailee Spaeny, Daryl McCormack, and Thomas Haden Church.

Rian Johnson serves as director and writer, while Ram Bergman produced the Netflix movie.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery will drop on Netflix on Dec 12.

