Edwards travels to Nigeria as part of royal duties after Harry and Meghan's 'private' tour

Edwards travels to Nigeria to represent King Charles after Harry and Meghan's 'private' tour

King Charles's youngest brother, Prince Edward arrived in Nigeria on Monday as part of his royal duties.

According to local media, the Duke of Edinburg is undertaking a week-long visit to convene a major international youth gathering in Lagos.

"The Duke of Edinburgh will bring together nearly 200 young participants from more than 50 nations for the Duke of Edinburgh's International Award programme," according to a report in GB News.

"As chairman of the Award's international foundation, Prince Edward will oversee both an intensive three-day youth leadership programme and the organisation's triennial forum," the report said.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

The events, running from November 17 to 23, aim to expand global access to the Award scheme.

Comparing Edward's visit to the African nation to his nephew's tour of the country last year, the publication said that "Prince Edward's comprehensive week-long programme contrasts markedly with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's three-day Nigerian visit in May 2024."

The US-based couple visited Nigeria from May 10 to 12, focused on promoting the Invictus Games Foundation and supporting wounded military personnel.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were invited by Nigeria's chief of defence staff after the nation became the first African country to join the Invictus Community of Nations in 2022.

"Whilst both royal visits champion youth development, they represent distinctly different approaches and organisational focuses," GB News wrote.

While Edward and his wife Sophie, often represent King Charles during their official engagements , Harry and Meghan Markle are no longer working members of the royal and undertake foreign trips and support charities in personal capacities.