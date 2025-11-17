Prince Harry 'misses chance' to prove he's 'friend' of The Firm

Prince Harry adviced to work with Palace instead of against it

Prince Harry must make sure his team works in tune with the UK Palaces if he hopes to reconcile with the King and the rest of the Royal Family.

Harry came under fire recently when his Remembrancetide trip to Toronto was announced amid Prince William’s Earthshot Week in Brazil.

Harry’s announcement came just as William landed in Rio de Janeiro for Earthshot-related engagements as well as the award ceremony.

The Duke of Sussex spent two days in Toronto to mark the poignant Remembrance engagements. When the Duke’s announcement’s timing was criticized, his team claimed that they had informed the Palace of the trip beforehand.

However, both Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace have since refuted this claim.

Now, Daily Express’ royal editor Emily Ferguson has questioned the timing of this clash, writing, "What is striking about the latest dispute between team Sussex and the Palaces, is the timing of it," arguing that Harry has "provided another headache for the Firm" amid Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s Epstein scandals.

"Instead of showing how much of an asset he once was, he’s pissing off the powers that be by hijacking William’s most important week of the year and then appearing to lie about it," she added.

Emily pointed out that after Harry’s meeting with King Charles, it was a "chance for the Sussexes to prove that they’re friend, not foe."

"Harry has long said he wants to reconcile with his father and wider Royal Family, and if he’s really set on that - he must ensure his office are working with, and not against, the Palace machine," she concluded.