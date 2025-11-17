Rebecca Gayheart shares emotional update on Eric Dane's bond with his girls

Rebecca Gayheart gets real about supporting Eric Dane through ALS

Rebecca Gayheart shared some insights into her and her two daughters' relationship with Eric Dane amid his ALS diagnosis.

In a recent chat on the Broad Ideas podcast on Monday, the 54-year-old actress revealed how she is supporting the Grey's Anatomy star along with their daughters, Billie, 15, and Georgia, 13.

The mom of two shared that she is pushing her daughters to show up for close ones "no matter what" as Dane's ALS progresses.

She she tells her daughters that Dane "is our family. He is your father."

"We show up, and we try to do it with some dignity and some grace and just get through it," she continued.

Elsewhere during the conversation, Gayheart revealed that their daughters are spending "100%" of time with her after the pair separated in late 2017.

"We've been separated for eight years. The kids live with me 100 percent of the time," Gayheart detailed.

"I try to stay optimistic, though, about it all. I'm trying to learn from it and [be a] role model for them [in] how to go through something like this, which is really hard."

"I don't know if I'm doing it well or if I'm doing it in the wrong way or the right way. I'm just showing up. I'm showing up and I'm trying to be there for them. I guess time will tell," she added.

It is pertinent to mention that the Euphoria actor and Gayheart filed for divorce in February 2018 but the divorce never proceeded and they officially requested a dismissal of the divorce petition in March 2025 in light of Dane's ALS diagnosis, which made them remain legally married.