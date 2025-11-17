Prince Albert celebrates National Day with medal ceremony: Pics

Prince Albert kicks off National Day with a medal awarding ceremony: See Here

Pictures from the latest engagement that Prince Albert of Monaco undertook have just gone live on the official royal Instagram account.

It features a collection of pictures, arranged in the carousel from aerial shots to candid snaps of people sharing a moment with his Royal Highness.

The caption that went along with the post explained things in more detail and reads as follows, “On the occasion of the National Day, this Monday, November 17, HRH Prince Albert II presented, at Stade Louis-II and in the presence of HRH Princess Charlène, HRH Princess Stephanie, Miss Camille Gottlieb and Mrs Marie Ducruet, the Medals of Physical Education and Sports to 53 recipients.”

According to the report, “this year Mr. Louis Ducruet has been awarded the bronze medal for his commitment to the football team Les Barbagiuans de Monaco, of which he is the President.”

The Royal Family’s official account concluded it all by saying, “a powerful moment celebrating sport, dedication and Monégasque excellence.”

Check it out Below:







