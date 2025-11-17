Meghan Markle accused of keeping designer dress from 2022?

Meghan Markle under fire for 'walking off' with designer items?

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex has reignited old controversy with her upcoming Netflix holiday special's promotional photo.

The wife of Prince Harry allegedly wore the same $1695 Galvan "Ushuaia" dress in her Netflix special that she was once accused of never returning after 2022 Variety cover shoot.

This comes as Meghan shared images on November 10 to promote With Love, Meghan: Holiday Celebration.

As reported by Radar Online, a journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis, who claimed in March 2023 that she was told that Meghan allegedly left Variety shoot with several items.

The Duchess of Sussex's Netflix dress sparks shocking new allegations

During her appearance on the Heretics podcast, Vanessa said, "I have since heard, in a more recent photoshoot of Meghan's, there was also a lot of stuff that was not returned after Meghan wore it in a very high-profile photo shoot."

However, the journalist noted that what is shocking is that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry could easily afford expensive clothes.

"But what's shocking about hearing these kinds of alleged stories is that somebody who is living in a $15million plus mansion in Montecito who's just had $100million deals would care enough to take home some jewelry and clothes from a photoshoot that she can clearly afford," Vanessa stated.

Now, the Duchess of Sussex is seemingly wearing same one-shouldered gown in the images of her Netflix special, reigniting the controversy of stealing the outfit.