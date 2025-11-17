Prince William receives verdict about cancer chat with George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William hailed for his take on parenting

Right after Prince William came forward to discuss how open and honest he’s been with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis about Kate Middleton’s cancer, experts have come forward to hail the heir.

One such expert is British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard and she just sat down with Fox News Digital to point out the possible reason for the heir’s openeness with his own children, especially since “young Prince William carried the burden of his parents’ unhappy and destructive relationship.”

In the experts own words, “their relationship had broken down and, as a result, Prince William and Prince Harry — but more so, William — felt sad and helpless and, I imagine, insecure.”

That is probably why “Prince William and Princess Catherine are working hard to keep their children abreast of everything,” he added.

This is especially the case because they likely “do not want their children hearing what could be devastating news from anyone else.”

“They are right in the way they handle their affairs in an age-appropriate manner,” she also said, because to Ms Chard, by doing this “They are bringing up a strong, resilient, self-assured and respectful young family, which bodes well for the future of the monarchy.”

For those still unversed, with the original interview, with was given to Brazilian television show host Luciano Huck during the heir’s time in the country for the EarthShot Prize Awards.

There he explained why he and Kate “chose to communicate a lot more with our children.”

Even though “that has its good things and its bad things.” Because while on one hand “sometimes you feel you’re oversharing with the children — you probably shouldn’t. But most of the time, hiding stuff from them doesn’t work.”