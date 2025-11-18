 
Geo News

Meghan Markle upsets Royals fans with quasi move

Meghan Markle is ridiculed for her upcoming tour to Australia

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 18, 2025

Meghan Markle is called out for scheduling a quasi royal trip to Australia.

In her letter to an astrologer, the Duchess of Sussex is spotted giving a hint about her upcoming trip to the country alongside husband, Prince Harry.

Angela Pearl, an astrologer based in Australia, turned to her Instagram to share a piece of the letter written to her by Meghan.

It read: "On a separate note, we hope your family in Ukraine remain safe, and we look forward to staying in touch, especially as we look to visit Australia again."

Angela wrote: "Still in awe of this special evening. Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, for the warm invitation and inspiring conversation."

This comes as Kate Middleton also spoke about her desire to visit Australia back at St Patrick’s Day.

"It's finding time to do that," she said at the tie . "But I love to travel – yes, it's a long flight. But I love the Middle East because that's familiar to me growing up. There are so many opportunities now to travel, I think it's brilliant to experience it.

