King Charles feels for ‘hideous' time facing Princess Beatrice, Eugenie

King Charles wants to keep nieces Princess Beatrice and Eugenie close

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 18, 2025

King Charles is taking full ownership of his nieces, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie.

His Majesty, who has banished his scandalous brother, Andrew, from Royal life, wants to take care of his nieces.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun : “What it means to my mind, is that the King is determined to embrace his nieces, both Beatrice and Eugenie and bring them into the royal fold in a way where they don’t feel they’re just being gratuitously pulled in, but they’re actually doing something for it.

She added: “I think that Charles feels quite responsible for these two girls, because it’s been a hideous time for them. Really hideous. They’ve both got young children, and I know they’ve got supportive husbands, but they’ve both got young children, and I think it’s been very, very difficult.

“They’re actually part of the royal family, and they can do their bit, which I think is important to them,” she noted.

