Prince Harry warned as he ‘hijacks' Prince William spotlight

Prince Harry’s intentions come under doubt with latest move

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 18, 2025

Prince Harry is called out for sabotaging peace talks with the Royals.

The Duke of Sussex, who went on a trip of his own to Canada while elder brother, Prince William, was in Brazil for his passion project Earthshot Prize Awards, is ridiculed for his blindsiding move.

Royal expert Emily Ferguson writes for Express: “Instead of showing how much of an asset he once was, he’s pissing off the powers at be by hijacking William’s most important week of the year and then appearing to lie about it.”

“It may well be that the Toronto trip was long in the planning, but why not keep the Palace in the loop about it?

“Just months earlier Harry’s aides sat down with the King’s in a bid to prevent diary clashes and open up a direct channel of communications. It was a chance for the Sussexes to prove that they’re friend, not foe, and were willing to work with the Palace, not against them,” she notes.

