 
Geo News

Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal

Andrew snubbed Sarah Ferguson during her second pregnancy with Princess Eugenie

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 18, 2025

Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal
Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal 

Andrew reportedly showed a true side of his personality after abandoning Sarah Ferguson.

Back when the couple was still married and Fergie was pregnant with her second daughter, Princess Eugenie, Andrew seemingly left her alone on the floor after she had a fall outside a London bar.

The root of their argument stemmed from Fergie’s extramarital affair with James Wyatt.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, friend of Fergie’s, author Dr Allan Starkie, claims Andrew showcased his true colours that day.

Writing in his memoir Fergie - Her Secret Life, Dr Starkie said: “It didn’t take long for Andrew to learn the truth about the affair.”

“Leaving Harry’s Bar in Mayfair after a party, Sarah tripped and fell. The normally courteous Andrew walked resolutely on, leaving his seven-month pregnant wife to pick herself up and chase after him,” he noted.

More From Royals

Sarah Ferguson: Conspiracy theories swirl around book withdrawal
Sarah Ferguson: Conspiracy theories swirl around book withdrawal
Prince Harry 'misses chance' to prove he's 'friend' of The Firm video
Prince Harry 'misses chance' to prove he's 'friend' of The Firm
Meghan Markle accused of keeping designer dress from 2022? video
Meghan Markle accused of keeping designer dress from 2022?
Prince William shares emotional behind-the-scenes shots from Earthshot Awards Night
Prince William shares emotional behind-the-scenes shots from Earthshot Awards Night
Prince Albert celebrates National Day with medal ceremony: Pics
Prince Albert celebrates National Day with medal ceremony: Pics
Sandringham Estate puts King Charles' stunning work on display
Sandringham Estate puts King Charles' stunning work on display
Edward travels to Nigeria as part of royal duties after Harry and Meghan's 'private' tour
Edward travels to Nigeria as part of royal duties after Harry and Meghan's 'private' tour
Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission about motherhood video
Princess Beatrice makes emotional admission about motherhood
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor spotted near Royal Lodge as he shows reluctance
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor spotted near Royal Lodge as he shows reluctance