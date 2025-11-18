Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal

Andrew reportedly showed a true side of his personality after abandoning Sarah Ferguson.

Back when the couple was still married and Fergie was pregnant with her second daughter, Princess Eugenie, Andrew seemingly left her alone on the floor after she had a fall outside a London bar.

The root of their argument stemmed from Fergie’s extramarital affair with James Wyatt.

Speaking about the unfortunate incident, friend of Fergie’s, author Dr Allan Starkie, claims Andrew showcased his true colours that day.

Writing in his memoir Fergie - Her Secret Life, Dr Starkie said: “It didn’t take long for Andrew to learn the truth about the affair.”

“Leaving Harry’s Bar in Mayfair after a party, Sarah tripped and fell. The normally courteous Andrew walked resolutely on, leaving his seven-month pregnant wife to pick herself up and chase after him,” he noted.