Meghan Markle ex-husband shared two cents over Prince Harry romance

By
Eleen Bukhari
November 18, 2025

Meghan Markle’s ex husband had a surprising reaction to her romance with Prince Harry.

2016. And now Bethenny Frankel,an original star of the Real Housewives of New York,

Speaking on The Toast podcast, Bethenny reveals: "He said his ex was a woman from a show called Suits. I didn't know what the show was. I didn't know the woman.

"Months later, I see pictures showing Harry's dating someone and texted him: "Is this your ex?".' Trevor said: 'Yup'. She went on in a text to him: "Do you think she's going to close?" - as in seal the deal and marry him. And she claims Trevor replied: "Oh, she'll close."

Bethenny added: 'I don't want to get into more about that but he was like, "She'll close". Since splitting with Meghan, Trevor has gone on to marry nutritionist and multi-million dollar hieress Tracey Kurland.

