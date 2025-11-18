Justin Baldoni's ‘harassment training' joke surfaces in set footage

New video shows Baldoni’s joke amid Blake Lively lawsuit

A newly unsealed behind-the-scenes video from It Ends With Us has emerged showing Justin Baldoni joking about missing harassment training.

The footage, filed as part of a November 13 court motion, captures the 41-year-old actor and director using the word “sexy” for his costar, Lively, before turning to the camera to make the remark.

“Sorry, I missed the sexual harassment training,” he remarked when Lively appeared unwelcoming towards his selection of words when praising her onesie.

The video is one piece of evidence in Lively’s lawsuit accusing Baldoni, 38, of sexual harassment and workplace retaliation, claims he denies.

In her complaint, Lively says Wayfarer Studios failed to provide her with basic workplace protections, including harassment policies or training. Baldoni later confirmed in a deposition that he did complete anti-harassment training during production.

They also say another woman on the production later shared her own concerns over "Mr. Baldoni commenting about her in sexual terms."

Meanwhile, Baldoni’s lawyers argue the interaction was harmless, saying Lively was fully covered in a fleece onesie and that Baldoni apologised at the time. They added that Lively herself used similar language on set.

"Lively herself set the tone for personal discussions on set, including what language was acceptable," Baldoni's lawyers alleged, pointing out that Lively "had no issue using the word 'sexy' herself, but apparently took note both times Baldoni said the word in her presence."

Lively is seeking more than $160 million in damages. A $400 million countersuit from Baldoni was dismissed earlier this year. The case is set to go to trial in March 2026.