Harry, Meghan torn over Piers Morgan interview in bid to shift public perception

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly thinking of sitting down for an interview with Piers Morgan

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering whether to take part in a new interview with Piers Morgan as the couple is aware it could easily backfire.

Amid attempts to change their public perception, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to be considering a tell-all interview with their biggest critic.

Speaking with Radar Online, a senior media strategist said the couple understand that major interviews shape how the public sees them.

However, the Sussexes are unsure whether speaking to someone so critical would help clear the air or simply reopen old wounds.

"Harry and Meghan are aware that any major interview shapes public perception," the insider told the publication.

They added, "The challenge is deciding whether engaging with someone so critical of them would offer clarity or simply reopen old wounds.

"There are conversations happening, but nothing close to a decision. They are weighing the risk against the potential impact – and they know a Morgan interview would be the most explosive yet."

