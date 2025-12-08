Meghan Markle shocking letter emerges amid father’s health crisis

Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, publicly expressed his sorrowful plea to his estranged daughter to see him “one more time before I die” after receiving a life-saving surgery.

The 81-year-old had undergone a leg amputation as a massive blood clot had caused a life-or-death situation for him. The surgeon shared that while Thomas is doing well but he is not out of the woods yet”.

Amid the hospitalisation, a spokesperson for the Duchess of Sussex had claimed that Meghan had reached out to her father. However, Meghan’s half-sister vehemently denied that any form of contact was made.

During this back-and-forth, Meghan’s lifestyle brand, As Ever, issued a newsletter, which left some in shock given the timing of it.

Meghan had titled the letter, “The Coziest Must-Haves For That Special Someone (You!)”. The former Suits actress had listed down some teas which would make “winter days feel dreamy” and urged to “treat yourself”.

The timing of the letter seems inappropriate, according to some critics.

Royal editor Richard Eden wrote on X, “There is something jarring about receiving emails from Meghan about her 'recipe for a cosy Sunday ritual' as her father lies gravely ill in a hospital bed.”

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s mum has been estranged from her father since her wedding to Prince Harry in 2018. After it was suggested that Meghan had made no contact with father after his surgery, sources revealed that she had sent an email but that email has not been used in five years.

Although, Meghan personally called several hospitals in the Philippines in a search for her estranged father, according to The Telegraph. She intends to send a handwritten letter to him.