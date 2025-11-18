 
Dasha's 'Austin' hits 1 billion Spotify streams, second only to Taylor Swift

Dasha released her breakthrough hit 'Austin' on November 17, 2023

Geo News Digital Desk
November 18, 2025

Dasha has made new history in the country music industry, as she has officially joined the Spotify Billionaires club with her song, Austin.

With this achievement, the 25-year-old singer became the second solo female country artist to join the Spotify Billionaires Club, following pop megastar Taylor Swift.

“I still can’t wrap my head around this. ‘Austin’ changed my life, and now just two years after I put it out on my own … it’s officially hit a billion streams on Spotify,” the Not at This Party hitmaker said in a statement.

She further said, “All I’ve ever wanted is to make music that helps people feel like the strongest, most badass version of themselves."

“‘Austin’ was written in pure rage, but it somehow turned into this beautiful source of community and empowerment. I’m the luckiest girl in the world," continued Dasha.

The Love Me Till August songstress added, "I have the best team, the best family and friends, and now a billion streams on my first breakout song … that’s the juiciest cherry on top."

For those unversed, Dasha released her breakthrough hit, Austin, on November 17, 2023.

