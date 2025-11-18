Mark Consuelos shares results of his first, long-overdue colonoscopy

Mark Consuelos says he delayed colonoscopy until 54

Mark Consuelos has revealed that he recently underwent his first colonoscopy.

The disclosure came after co-host Kelly Ripa discussed the consequences of ignoring medical issues on the November 17 episode of Live with Kelly and Mark.

“I’m 54 and I hadn’t had one yet, so that’s late,” Consuelos said before sharing that he, in fact, had the procedure “a couple of weeks ago.” The American Cancer Society recommends routine colonoscopies beginning at age 45.

Consuelos said he received general anesthesia and woke up feeling “very rested,” though he admits he tried hard not to say anything embarrassing.

He also joked that he briefly considered playing matchmaker between his nurse and his youngest child, Joaquin, but decided to stay silent.

Ripa recalled him returning home “hungry and wild,” still talking about his idea. She added that she suspected he was “still high” from the anesthesia.

Consuelos said his results were clear and he won’t need another colonoscopy for ten years, prompting Ripa to quip that he has “the colon of a much younger man.”

The CDC advises regular colon cancer screenings every ten years beginning at age 45, with earlier or more frequent tests recommended for individuals with certain medical or family histories.