 
Geo News

Princess Beatrice worried for Andrew amid 'devastated' Sarah Ferguson big plans

Sarah Ferguson wants to find herself a “sugar daddy” who can keep up with her ‘expensive taste’ following their recent blow

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

November 18, 2025

Princess Beatrice worried for Andrew amid devastated Sarah Ferguson big plans
Princess Beatrice worried for Andrew amid 'devastated' Sarah Ferguson big plans

Princess Beatrice is reportedly worried for her father former Duke of York Andrew amid mother Sarah Ferguson’s major plans for the future.

According to a report by the Closer, Andrew’s former wife Sarah, who had been living together at Royal Lodge since 2008, wants to find herself a “sugar daddy” who can keep up with her ‘expensive taste’ following their recent blow.

King Charles has removed Andrew’s titles and asked him to leave the Royal Lodge.

The publication reported Sarah is thinking carefully about her next move, both personally and professionally, but Beatrice has some reservations.

The insider further said Sarah has told Beatrice and her inner circle that she has been ‘devastated’ by recent events but she is never going to “give up on love”.

“She’s been open about finding a proper gentleman to help her enjoy life – someone successful, kind and financially secure.”

Princess Beatrice worried for Andrew amid devastated Sarah Ferguson big plans

Sarah had always been independent, but she knows she has got ‘expensive taste’, and she jokes she “needs a man who can keep up”, the close confidant said.

However, her elder daughter Beatrice wants her to move on but also fears how Andrew would take it.

Beatrice knows Andrew would be ‘crushed’ if Sarah met someone new and fears the thought of being alone will “break his heart”.

“But at the same time, she just wants her parents to find their own peace. They’ve been separated for decades and clinging to the past isn’t healthy.”

More From Royals

Meghan Markle's disconnect from the real world ridiculed
Meghan Markle's disconnect from the real world ridiculed
Kate Middleton makes big plan to bring Harry back to royal family without Meghan
Kate Middleton makes big plan to bring Harry back to royal family without Meghan
Harry, Meghan torn over Piers Morgan interview in bid to shift public perception
Harry, Meghan torn over Piers Morgan interview in bid to shift public perception
King Charles feels for ‘hideous' time facing Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
King Charles feels for ‘hideous' time facing Princess Beatrice, Eugenie
Prince Harry warned as he ‘hijacks' Prince William spotlight
Prince Harry warned as he ‘hijacks' Prince William spotlight
Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal
Andrew stranded Sarah Ferguson during delicate time of her life, says pal
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle considering unlikely interview with Piers Morgan?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle considering unlikely interview with Piers Morgan?
Meghan Markle ex-husband shared two cents over Prince Harry romance
Meghan Markle ex-husband shared two cents over Prince Harry romance
Meghan Markle upsets Royals fans with quasi move
Meghan Markle upsets Royals fans with quasi move