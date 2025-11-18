Princess Beatrice worried for Andrew amid 'devastated' Sarah Ferguson big plans

Princess Beatrice is reportedly worried for her father former Duke of York Andrew amid mother Sarah Ferguson’s major plans for the future.

According to a report by the Closer, Andrew’s former wife Sarah, who had been living together at Royal Lodge since 2008, wants to find herself a “sugar daddy” who can keep up with her ‘expensive taste’ following their recent blow.

King Charles has removed Andrew’s titles and asked him to leave the Royal Lodge.

The publication reported Sarah is thinking carefully about her next move, both personally and professionally, but Beatrice has some reservations.

The insider further said Sarah has told Beatrice and her inner circle that she has been ‘devastated’ by recent events but she is never going to “give up on love”.

“She’s been open about finding a proper gentleman to help her enjoy life – someone successful, kind and financially secure.”

Sarah had always been independent, but she knows she has got ‘expensive taste’, and she jokes she “needs a man who can keep up”, the close confidant said.

However, her elder daughter Beatrice wants her to move on but also fears how Andrew would take it.

Beatrice knows Andrew would be ‘crushed’ if Sarah met someone new and fears the thought of being alone will “break his heart”.

“But at the same time, she just wants her parents to find their own peace. They’ve been separated for decades and clinging to the past isn’t healthy.”