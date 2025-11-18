'Andrew wants to keep some kind of normality around Christmas'

Former Duke of York Andrew wants to keep some kind of normality around Christmas, a royal insider has claimed after his title removal and notice to evict Royal Lodge.

The source told Closer, Beatrice and Eugenie father will leave the Royal Lodge in the New Year and move to a residence on the expansive Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

Meanwhile, Sarah, who has been living with Andrew at the Royal Lodge since 2008 despite their divorce, has been instructed to make her own living arrangements.

The outlet reported Sarah wants to focus on distancing herself from Andrew and finding a place of her own.

The sources claimed, ‘Andrew wants to keep some kind of normality around Christmas. He feels Sandringham is safe ground – it’s familiar, and it keeps him close to the family, at least symbolically. But Sarah’s looking ahead.”

The mother of two has always had one foot in, one foot out of the royal fold.

“Sarah’s viewing properties and wants somewhere she can call her own, away from the royal glare but close enough to Beatrice and Eugenie.”

Last month, the palace announced that King Charles has initiated a formal process to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Andrew.

He will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. His lease on Royal Lodge has, to date, provided him with legal protection to continue in residence.

“Formal notice has now been served to surrender the lease and he will move to alternative private accommodation,” it added.