Who's viral '6-7' basketball coach sending internet into frenzy: Find out every detail here

The “6-7” viral buzz shows no signs of fading anytime soon, as its influence has now come full circle, impacting the sport where it all began: basketball.

During a No. 13-ranked Baylor Lady Bears women’s college basketball game—an Education Day game against Alabama State—a viral moment was captured on camera at Baylor University’s campus in Waco, Texas, on December 9, 2025.

The clip, which has stormed the internet, showcases the fevered pitch behind the “6-7” chant.

The head coach of the Baylor women’s basketball team went viral after telling a player, mid-game, to “hit 67” by making all three free throws so the watching kids wouldn’t be disappointed.

In a post-match press conference, when asked if she felt nervous as the player stepped up for three free throws, Coach Collin said, “Actually no.

With a 40-point lead, now I even like put added a little pressure on her. She looked over at me, and I even added a little pressure on her. She looked over at me, and I said, ‘Look, don’t disappoint these kids’—right before she took the first one. ‘Don’t disappoint these kids, they’re waiting. This is what they’ve been waiting for all night.’ She just smiled.”

The internet erupted into a frenzy over the “6-7” moment, with the clip being widely shared across social media.

It first surfaced in ESPN’s TikTok account and has already amassed over 6 million views and is still counting.

Meanwhile, online sleuths have been digging to find out who the viral coach was who yelled “6-7” during the basketball game.

For your ease, her name is Nicki Collen, and she is an experienced basketball coach.

Netizens react

One user commented, “The 6 7 trend is sooooo annoying BUT this was an exception lol.”

“24-67 is crazy what’s the point of wnba,” added another.

“Imagine being down 40 and getting emoted on by the whole crowd of children,” the third one commented.

“I’m sorry but I think 67 is fun I love seeing the glee on the kid’s faces,” praised the fourth user.

Now, let’s get a deep dive here to find out who Nicki Collen is, making buzz on the internet.

Who is viral coach Nicki Collen?

Nicki Collen was born on May 13, 1975, in Indiana, U.S., and relocated to Platteville, Wisconsin, when she was 10 years old.

Collen began her playing career at Purdue, where she was on a team that made straight NCAA Tournament appearances in 1994 and 1995 and won consecutive Big 10 Championships.

Nicki Collen is one of the most popular and richest basketball coaches with an estimated net worth of $5 million.

Collen began her coaching career as a college assistant, with stops at Colorado State, Ball State, Louisville, Arkansas, and Florida Gulf Coast.

After three seasons as an assistant with the WNBA’s Connecticut Sun, she became head coach of the Atlanta Dream, winning WNBA Coach of the Year in her first season.

Collen was named Baylor’s women’s basketball head coach on May 5, 2025. Collen is married to former coach Tom Collen, whom she met at Colorado State, and they have three children.

She describes her passion for the game, “Basketball was my first love, not my only love, but my first love. And I’m still in love with it.”