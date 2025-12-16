Sweden opens stunning ice hotel that will melt away in months

Sweden has opened a hotel totally made of ice, consisting of 12 suites and 15 to 20 ice rooms, welcoming guests from around the world for only a few months before it melts away.

Construction of the accommodation, located in Jukkasjarvi, was completed last month. It is a 2,800-square-meter facility built by a team of 89 artists, designers and builders.

The snow for the project was collected from the Torne River back in March. One of the most unique amenities of the hotel is a full-scale grand piano entirely made of ice.

The Icehotel Creative Director Luca Roncoroni said, “I am especially proud of the piano.”

Several other art pieces carefully crafted by the artists, including a bookcase, dragons, and sculpted feet sticking out from underneath a bed, are also on display in the hotel.

The temperature in the ice rooms is -5°C, so guests have to wrap themselves in reindeer skins and sleeping bags to feel cozy while sleeping, surrounded by sparkling ice.

Luca said, “Thanks to hard work and positive spirit, we managed to get everything ready on time. I am very proud of everyone who contributed to ICEHOTEL.”

Guests can stay in art and deluxe suites and those who prefer warmer accommodation, traditional hotel rooms and cabins are also available.