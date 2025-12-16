Trump’s executive order labels Fentanyl as ‘Weapon of Mass Destruction’

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday, December 15, declaring fentanyl a “weapon of mass destruction.”

This escalation frames the opioid crisis as a national security threat equivalent to chemical warfare.

The unprecedented designation empowers the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to deploy military tools and counter-proliferation tactics against drug traffickers.

The order states, “Illicit fentanyl is closer to a chemical weapon than a narcotic.”

The announcement was made at a White House ceremony, citing the drug kills “200,000 to 300,000 people" annually.

This figure highly exceeds the roughly 48,000 fentanyl-involved overdose deaths as reported by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2024.

The order is based on Trump’s earlier classification of cartels as foreign terrorist organizations which has already justified over 20 U.S. military strikes on suspected drug vessels in international waters this year, killing more than 80 people.

However, experts widely dispute the order’s premise and efficacy. A 2019 Defense University study found “no basis or need” for WMD label noting fentanyl is impractical for mass casualty attacks.

As warned by policy analysts, the militarized approach will not stem overdose deaths as most fentanyl is smuggled across land borders not via maritime routes currently under fire.

The executive order also highlights a profound strategic shift, prioritizing lethal force over public health and law enforcement in America’s long-running war on drugs.