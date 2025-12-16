Google goes invisible to honour ‘You Can't See Me' icon John Cena

Google has honoured one of the biggest World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstars, John Cena, in an unusual way.

Cena retired from wrestling at the age of 48 on December 13, 2024, after a celebrated career of nearly 24 years.

Google also paid tribute to the 17-time wrestling world champion but not with a usual doodle. The tech giant went a step ahead and decided to display Cena’s signature “You Can’t See Me” hand-wave, when someone searches his name.

Upon clicking the hand, the screen disappears, apparently depicting the “you can’t see me” gesture.

From his first appearance in WWE, when he punched the Olympic champion Kurt Angle in 2001, to his last against Gunther in 2025, Cena has remained a fan favourite throughout his career.

In his match against the World Heavyweight Champion, the iconic wrestler lost via submission, marking the first time in his 24-year career to tap out of a fight.

Following the match, the entire WWE roster honoured the legend as many of them gathered around the ring where he left his iconic ring gear.

The legendary athlete also had a lucrative career in Hollywood, working in several major film and television projects, including Peacemaker, The Suicide Squad, Freelance and Jackpot.

Why did John Cena lose to Gunther in the last match of his career?

It is a long-standing WWE tradition to end legendary careers with a defeat as it is necessary to pass the torch to the younger talent. Previously, Undertaker also lost his last match to Roman Reigns.