Scientists discover 'alien' structure beneath mysterious Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle has baffled scientists for decades due to mysterious disappearances and now a strange structure beneath it has deepened the mystery.

An enormous 12.4 mile rock structure was discovered beneath the ocean crust below Bermuda.

The team behind the discovery claims that the stone structure is unlike anything else on Earth, adding: “No structure this thick has ever been found before.” They also believe that this might help in solving one of the most puzzling geological mysteries of the world.

Bermuda sits on a formation often linked to volcanoes as it is located on an "oceanic swell" (a raised area of ocean crust) but there’s no evidence of a volcano, as no eruption has been recorded in the area since the last 31 million years.

According to a paper published in the journal Geophysical Research Letters, scientists were studying seismic waves when they observed that waves changed course near Bermuda leading to the discovery of a thick rock structure.

Experts are looking beneath the other islands to see if anything like the structure beneath Bermuda exists elsewhere.

A seismologist at Carnegie Science, Dr William Frazer, said, “Understanding extreme structures like Bermuda makes it easier to study less extreme places,” adding it provides us a sense of normal processes on Earth and the most extreme processes.

The Bermuda Triangle is known for unexplained ship and aircraft disappearances.