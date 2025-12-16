Beloved TikToker Tucker Genal dead at 31, family confirms suicide

The digital community is in mourning following the tragic death of popular TikTok creator Tucker Genal, who dies by suicide on December 11at his California residence.

He was 31 years old.

The Los Angeles Medical Examiner confirmed the news of his suicide. His brothers Carson and Connor Genal shared a collaborative tribute on Instagram, writing, “I don’t even know where to begin, You were my best friend and an even better big brother, my entire life I’ve spent looking up to you and trying to follow in your footsteps because you were always my hero.”

“I know one thing is for certain and that is that I will continue to spend the rest of my life looking up to you until we meet again. You were the kindest person I’ve ever met and the greatest brother that anyone could have ever asked for,” he added.

The family further asked for privacy as they are navigating this profound loss.

Genal had over 2.5 million followers on this TikTok. He was famous for his entertaining skits and challenges, often with his friends and brothers.