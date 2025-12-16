Who is Cooper Flagg? Meet teenager who rewrote NBA history

Dallas Mavericks player Cooper Flagg delivered a historic performance on Monday night, December 16, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to score 40 or more points despite his team’s 140-133 overtime defeat to Utah Jazz.

The 18-year-old forward recorded a career-high 42 points along with seven rebounds and six assists at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

Flagg surpassed LeBron James’ long standing record of 37 points as an 18-year-old, set in 2003.

This made him the first player of that age to reach the 40-point-mark.

Flagg’s display placed him in elite company. Only Cliff Robinson, GG Jackson and LeBron James have scored more points in a single NBA game as teenagers, while his total also equalled Mark Aguirre’s franchise record for a Mavericks rookie.

He is now just the third teenager in league history, after James and Kevin Durant, to post at least 40 points, five rebounds and five assists in a game.

Flagg turned 19 on Sunday, continuing to exceed expectations in his debut NBA season.

After 25 games, the former Duke University star is averaging 17.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists, and currently leads the NBA’s rookie rankings.