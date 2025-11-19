Jeremy Allen White admits he doesn't recognize his own name

Jeremy Allen White reveals surprising issue with his professional name

Jeremy Allen White shared a rare insight into how he feels about his own name, which he has not chosen for himself.

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, the 34-year-old actor revealed that his professional name including his first, middle and last name, is not how he understands himself.

Though "Jeremy Allen White" is his full legal name, he told the outlet, “That’s not how I understand myself."

And when someone calls him by his full name, he noted, "It does feel like people are talking about someone I don’t know."

The actor was raised by his name "Jeremy White," but professionally, he added his middle name too due to the Screen Actors Guild, as when he joined the industry, the name "Jeremy White" was already taken.

White further told the outlet that he'd "be very interested" to meet the registered Jeremy White in SAG.

“I could talk to him and maybe see if he could allow me to have Jeremy White back," the actor explained.

The Bear actor also feels that he has had to compromise with being known by his professional name.

"I think it’s always going to come back to me feeling lucky that I was able to work for a very long time in my late teens and throughout my 20s without having the burden of being a very public person,” he noted, pointing at his comedy-drama series, Shameless.

"The Bear has taken me to a different level, but I’m lucky that it’s in my early 30s, where I think I feel a bit more settled in myself," he added. "And I don’t feel like I need to put on any self-serious or troubled attitudes.”