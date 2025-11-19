Austin Butler vows to be a ‘better husband' after Kaia Gerber split

Austin Butler eyes future as 'better partner' post-Kaia Gerber breakup

Austin Butler vowed to become the best husband and father one day after Kaia Gerber split.

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair published on November 18, the 34-year-old actor told the outlet that he is looking forward to becoming a better version of himself and preparing to be a "better" partner.

As the Eddington star said that he is trying to let go of past mistakes, he noted, “You get one life, so how can I allow that to hopefully make me a better friend and a better partner — and a better husband, one day, and a better father, one day, God willing?"

Elsewhere in the interview, Butler addressed dating rumors with Emily Ratajkowski, clarifying that the duo are just "friends."

It is pertinent to mention that the pair sparked relationship speculations after they were spotted having dinner in New York City back in September.

“The true answer is that I have a lot of friends and we’re friends and we had dinner, and that we’re friends,” Butler told the outlet.

He further added to the speculations that he deliberately "hid" the fact that they were just close pals.

The duo was also seen together at his new movie Caught Stealing's afterparty of the N.Y.C. premiere.

For those unversed, Butler previously dated Gerber for three years after the pair parted ways in 2024. He was also in a long-term relationship with Vanessa Hudgens, who split after eight years of dating.