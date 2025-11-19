Mila Kunis explains her one movie a year rule





Mila Kunis reveals the promise she made to her kids

Mila Kunis talked about doing movie once a year.

Speaking with People Magazine at the premiere of Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, the actress revealed she is putting motherhood first.

As per the actress she's timing her projects around the school breaks of her two children, Wyatt, 111, and Dimitri, 8.

Kunis, who shares her kids with Ashton Kutcher, said, "I do a movie a year because I shoot when my kids are out of school, so yes, you'll see me in one movie a year."

In the third installment of the Knives Out franchise, Mila Kunis stars as a police officer. This marks her fifth feature role in five years, in addition to her ongoing voice work on Family Guy.

Elsewhere in the interview, the actress admitted she accepted the part before even reading the script.

"Everybody knows it's fun to make these movies. It is like the rumor around town that they're really fun. They're really, really fun. And you know that they're fun, and so if you get a phone call to get on board, do it," she added.