Prince Harry signals he is done with US, says expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
November 19, 2025

Prince Harry is showcasing major signs of homesickness as he points at possible return to the UK.

The Duke of Sussex, who marked Remembrance day with a personal essay on what it means to be British, hinted signs of regret with a confessional.

He wrote: “Though currently, I may live in the United States, Britain is, and always will be, the country I proudly served and fought for.”

“The banter of the mess, the clubhouse, the pub, the stands ridiculous as it sounds, these are the things that make us British. I make no apology for it. I love it."

Speaking about Harry’s essay, body language expert Judi James notes: "'Though currently, I may live in the United States,' is the fascinating line though, both for its wording and its use of punctuation. 'Though I now live in the United States' would be a statement of non-negotiable fact

She adds: “But Harry adds 'currently' and 'may' to make it sound less fixed and solid. The use of the word 'currently' sounds negotiable, appearing to hint at a return to the UK.”

