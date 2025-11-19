Prince George is taught ‘larger purpose' during on-the-job training

Prince George’s latest public attendance is hinting at subtle changes in the monarchy.

Son of Prince William and second in line to the throne, George accompanied mother Kate Middleton during Remembrance Day festival service.

In an article for Hello!, Royal expert Robert Jobson reveals how this is a fresh start for the monarchy.

He notes: "Meanwhile, George observes. His public appearances are few but deliberate - a page of honour at the coronation, now a poised presence for Remembrance. He learns by watching: respect, patience, composure.

"This is the quiet royal revolution. A smaller monarchy, but greater in purpose. Less distant, more human. Relevance and relatability sustains the Crown.

"The King remains its moral centre - wise, reflective, steadfast through his own health battles. His greatest success may yet be this: preparing a son and daughter-in-law capable of leading both with heart and head,” says the expert.