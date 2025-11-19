 
Geo News

Prince George is taught ‘larger purpose' during on-the-job training

Prince George’s transition to becoming the future monarch is lauded by an expert

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 19, 2025

Prince George is taught ‘larger purpose during on-the-job training
Prince George is taught ‘larger purpose' during on-the-job training 

Prince George’s latest public attendance is hinting at subtle changes in the monarchy.

Son of Prince William and second in line to the throne, George accompanied mother Kate Middleton during Remembrance Day festival service.

In an article for Hello!, Royal expert Robert Jobson reveals how this is a fresh start for the monarchy.

He notes: "Meanwhile, George observes. His public appearances are few but deliberate - a page of honour at the coronation, now a poised presence for Remembrance. He learns by watching: respect, patience, composure.

"This is the quiet royal revolution. A smaller monarchy, but greater in purpose. Less distant, more human. Relevance and relatability sustains the Crown.

"The King remains its moral centre - wise, reflective, steadfast through his own health battles. His greatest success may yet be this: preparing a son and daughter-in-law capable of leading both with heart and head,” says the expert.

More From Royals

Kate Middleton radiates good health during latest appearance in London
Kate Middleton radiates good health during latest appearance in London
Meghan Markle's humiliation hits a record high in Hollywood
Meghan Markle's humiliation hits a record high in Hollywood
Kate Middleton breaks silence with powerful message video
Kate Middleton breaks silence with powerful message
Kensington Palace shares video of Kate's first public speech in two years
Kensington Palace shares video of Kate's first public speech in two years
With latest sighting, Andrew spells new problems for King Charles, William
With latest sighting, Andrew spells new problems for King Charles, William
Meghan Markle's bringing Prince Harry ‘down' with mistake after mistake
Meghan Markle's bringing Prince Harry ‘down' with mistake after mistake
Kate's supporters prompt UK national broadcaster to apologize over missing royal title
Kate's supporters prompt UK national broadcaster to apologize over missing royal title
Prince William may ban Andrew for life after shocking email leak
Prince William may ban Andrew for life after shocking email leak
Kate Middleton speaks out on love for children in heartwarming message after London summit
Kate Middleton speaks out on love for children in heartwarming message after London summit