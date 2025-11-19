 
Geo News

Andrew was main target in Jeffrey Epstein attacks, claims email

Jeffrey Epstein was told to stay away from Andrew after ancestors headlines

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

November 19, 2025

Sarah Ferguson wants to change ball game with new image, expert
Sarah Ferguson wants to change ball game with new image, expert 

Jeffrey Epstein was asked not to keep in touch with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson for his own safety, it is revealed.

The infamous businessman and sex trafficking financier was told to stay away from the Royal couple amid headlines over his ill doings.

In a resurfaced email from Advisors from Osborne & Partners LLP, Epstein was directed to stay safe.

The email noted: "Since it is an unambiguous objective of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday to take down Prince Andrew, it is disastrous for you to be seen in any way to facilitate his lifestyle, or to help with his well documented issues," the 2011 document said. "Their sole interest in you and Ghislaine is as a means to attack Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

"You need to studiously avoid any involvement whatsoever with the couple, which will lessen the interest and we can establish a constructive relationship on your behalf with them. In the fullness of time, it will be possible to run a positive piece about your philanthropy, it established.

More From Royals

Kate Middleton radiates good health during latest appearance in London
Kate Middleton radiates good health during latest appearance in London
Meghan Markle's humiliation hits a record high in Hollywood
Meghan Markle's humiliation hits a record high in Hollywood
Kate Middleton breaks silence with powerful message video
Kate Middleton breaks silence with powerful message
Kensington Palace shares video of Kate's first public speech in two years
Kensington Palace shares video of Kate's first public speech in two years
With latest sighting, Andrew spells new problems for King Charles, William
With latest sighting, Andrew spells new problems for King Charles, William
Meghan Markle's bringing Prince Harry ‘down' with mistake after mistake
Meghan Markle's bringing Prince Harry ‘down' with mistake after mistake
Kate's supporters prompt UK national broadcaster to apologize over missing royal title
Kate's supporters prompt UK national broadcaster to apologize over missing royal title
Prince William may ban Andrew for life after shocking email leak
Prince William may ban Andrew for life after shocking email leak
Kate Middleton speaks out on love for children in heartwarming message after London summit
Kate Middleton speaks out on love for children in heartwarming message after London summit