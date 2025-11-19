Andrew was main target in Jeffrey Epstein attacks, claims email

Sarah Ferguson wants to change ball game with new image, expert

Jeffrey Epstein was asked not to keep in touch with Andrew and Sarah Ferguson for his own safety, it is revealed.

The infamous businessman and sex trafficking financier was told to stay away from the Royal couple amid headlines over his ill doings.

In a resurfaced email from Advisors from Osborne & Partners LLP, Epstein was directed to stay safe.

The email noted: "Since it is an unambiguous objective of the Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday to take down Prince Andrew, it is disastrous for you to be seen in any way to facilitate his lifestyle, or to help with his well documented issues," the 2011 document said. "Their sole interest in you and Ghislaine is as a means to attack Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson.

"You need to studiously avoid any involvement whatsoever with the couple, which will lessen the interest and we can establish a constructive relationship on your behalf with them. In the fullness of time, it will be possible to run a positive piece about your philanthropy, it established.