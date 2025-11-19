Sarah Ferguson wants to change ball game with new image, expert

Sarah Ferguson is working on her brand name in order to review image after Royal exile.

The former Duchess of York, who has been asked to vacate the Royal Lodge at her earliest after her suspicious assosciation to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, now wants to be seen as a global leader.

Royal expert Christopher Wilson in the Daily Mail: “Despite the ominous 'E' word, Sarah seems certain all is not lost; public favour, she feels, can be hers once again with her planned rebrand as a 'global empowerment leader'.”

Mr Wilson noted: “She’ll relocate to Portugal, write books on 'confidence and resilience', embark on lecture tours, and speak at women’s leadership and wellness events - but what credentials could earn her this new title?”